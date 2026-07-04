Lahore weather update today: Another hot day expected

Lahore continued to experience hot and humid weather on Saturday as intense sunshine kept temperatures high across the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the current temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The department said humidity stood at 64 percent, contributing to the uncomfortable conditions and making the heat feel more intense. Winds were blowing at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour, but no rainfall is expected during the day.

Weather officials said the city is likely to see a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, resulting in partly cloudy conditions. Despite the cloud cover, the weather is expected to remain warm and humid.

The forecast, however, points to a possible change on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in Lahore, which could bring a welcome drop in temperatures and provide relief from the ongoing heat.

Residents are expected to continue experiencing hot conditions for the rest of the day before the anticipated change in weather arrives with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.