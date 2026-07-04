Millions expected in Tehran as Iran officially starts public funeral for Ali Khamenei

Large crowds have gathered in Tehran as Iran has officially begun public funeral ceremony for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Millions of people, including representatives from more than 100 countries, were expected to attend ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla religious complex.

According to the reports, streets leading to the venue filled with mourners dressed in black, many carrying Iranian flags and banners. Videos circulating online were said to show thousands of people making their way toward the complex, while additional footage published by Iran’s ISNA news agency reportedly showed large groups waiting outside Tehran metro stations before services began.

The reports also stated that thousands of mourners had already gathered inside and around the Grand Mosalla complex ahead of the official ceremony.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump commented on Iran during a speech launching celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Trump said he believed Iran wanted to reach a settlement with the United States. He also claimed Washington had given Tehran “a week off” to allow time for funeral observances.

During his remarks, Trump said, “They’re dying to settle; they want to settle so badly,” and added that the United States had paused its actions because “we’re nice.”