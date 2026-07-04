Pakistan enters new Era of Cancer Care with historic CAR-T Cell Therapy Breakthrough

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan achieved historic milestone in healthcare by successfully performing its first-ever CAR-T Cell Therapy, a groundbreaking cancer treatment regarded as one of the most advanced forms of immunotherapy in the world.

The ground-breaking procedure was conducted at Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Center by specialists from the Army Medical Corps after years of research, meticulous planning, and technical preparation. The achievement places Pakistan among a select group of countries capable of offering this cutting-edge treatment, marking a major leap forward in the nation’s fight against cancer.

The first recipient of the therapy, a 21-year-old cancer patient, is recovering after undergoing the pioneering procedure, offering a powerful symbol of hope for patients and families battling life-threatening blood cancers.

Unlike conventional cancer treatments, CAR-T Cell Therapy uses a patient’s own immune cells, which are collected, genetically reprogrammed to recognize and attack cancer cells, and then infused back into the body. The personalized treatment has transformed outcomes for certain difficult-to-treat blood cancers, giving many patients a chance where treatment options were previously limited.

The successful introduction of this advanced therapy demonstrates that Pakistan’s healthcare system has developed the expertise, infrastructure, and scientific capability to deliver some of the world’s most sophisticated cancer treatments. Medical experts involved in the procedure also praised the patient’s courage, resilience, and the unwavering support of the family throughout the treatment journey.

Healthcare professionals believe this breakthrough could pave the way for wider access to advanced cancer care, encourage greater investment in medical research and innovation, and strengthen confidence in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving healthcare sector.

More importantly, this achievement represents far more than a technological milestone. For thousands of cancer patients across Pakistan, it offers renewed optimism that world-class, life-saving treatments are becoming available closer to home. As Pakistan joins the ranks of nations providing CAR-T Cell Therapy, the country’s medical community has taken a defining step toward transforming cancer care and giving patients new hope for the future.