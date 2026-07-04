PM Shehbaz, Erdoğan hold High-Stakes Talks focused on Fresh Investment, Trade

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at historic Vahdettin Palace on Saturday for high-level talks aimed at charting the next phase of Pakistan-Türkiye strategic cooperation.

The visit started with an official reception at the presidential residence before the two leaders held a closed-door meeting to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and avenues for expanding cooperation across key sectors.

The engagement was also attended by senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Presidential Chief Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

After one-on-one discussions, President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Shehbaz were scheduled to chair delegation-level talks involving senior officials from both countries. The agenda included strengthening collaboration in trade, investment, defence, economic cooperation, and other areas of shared interest. The two leaders are also expected to jointly address the media later in the day to announce the outcomes of the talks and reaffirm their commitment to further deepening the longstanding partnership between Islamabad and Ankara.

Istanbul meeting comes as Pakistan and Türkiye seek to translate their close political ties into broader strategic and economic cooperation, with both sides pursuing closer engagement on regional issues and expanding bilateral collaboration.

Türkiye’s leading business groups have expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook and signalled interest in expanding investments during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meetings with top Turkish business leaders in Istanbul.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral economic ties, attracting investment in strategic sectors, and fostering long-term commercial partnerships. The prime minister stressed that the longstanding Pakistan-Türkiye relationship should translate into deeper trade and investment cooperation.