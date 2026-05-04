Eight dead in Karachi as heatwave and drug overdose cases rise

KARACHI – Karachi witnessed multiple deaths in different areas, with eight people reportedly losing their lives due to drug overdose complications and severe heat, according to rescue sources.

Rescue officials said that three people died due to drug overdose in various parts of the city, while four others passed away during treatment at different hospitals.

The report further stated that one person died due to extreme heat conditions. In separate incidents, bodies of three individuals were recovered from Manghopir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Defence Phase 8.

Similarly, three more patients died during treatment in Clifton, Liaquatabad, and near the Super Highway.

In another incident, a body was recovered near Tyaba Masjid on Baldia Sparco Road. Eyewitnesses said the deceased likely died due to extreme heat conditions.