Pakistan appraises US Transfer of Iranian Crew ‘Confidence-Building Measure’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan confirmed that crew members from Iranian vessel intercepted by US have been brought to the country in what officials are calling a “confidence-building measure.”

In a statement, Foreign Office said the crew belonged to container ship MV Touska, which was dramatically seized by US forces last month after allegedly ignoring repeated warnings tied to a Washington-imposed naval blockade on Iranian ports. The operation unfolded near Iran’s Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman, a region already on edge due to escalating conflict.

According to US Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins, American forces boarded the vessel on April 19 after the crew failed to respond to multiple warnings issued over six hours. The ship, part of Iran’s sanctioned Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), was accused of attempting to breach the blockade.

These crew members were transferred to Pakistan overnight for repatriation, while six additional passengers—identified as family members—had already been relocated to another country days earlier.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed that the crew would be handed over to Iranian authorities, adding that the vessel itself is also being returned. He revealed that the ship will enter Pakistani waters for repairs before being sent back to its original owners.

Top Pakistani officials welcomed the development. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar described it as a significant step toward easing tensions, praising both Washington and Tehran while reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to mediation and regional peace.

Iran fiercely condemned seizure, calling it a blatant violation of international law and branding the US action as “armed piracy.” The incident comes against the backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the region.

Since late February, after military strikes involving the US and Israel, Tehran effectively choked off access to critical Strait of Hormuz. Reports have emerged of ships being fired upon, detained, or stranded as tensions spiral.

Amid fears of a wider maritime crisis, US President Donald Trump has now unveiled a bold initiative dubbed “Operation Freedom.” The plan aims to escort and rescue vessels trapped in the volatile waters, many of which are reportedly running dangerously low on food and supplies.