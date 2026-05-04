Iqrar-ul-Hassan addresses low-turnout jalsa and fans still guessing: main event or rehearsal?

LAHORE – A video of Iqrar-ul-Hassan, head of the Awaam Raaj Party and former host of Sar-e-Aam, has gone viral on social media, showing him addressing a dozen or more people during a political rally in Taunsa.

The clip, which quickly circulated online, appears to show the former TV personality speaking in front of only handful of attendees, with some viewers claiming the gathering consisted of barely a dozen people. The footage has sparked widespread discussion about his initial public support as he formally enters the political arena.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan, who joined politics to challenge the status quo and “give a tough time” to traditional political forces, had earlier stressed that his movement would be driven by public backing and grassroots engagement.

FIA آفیسر نے کہا تھا: “تم جواد کی طرح ذلیل ہوگے”

اقرار نے مقبولیت دکھانے تونسہ شریف میں جلسہ رکھا۔ جلسے میں اقرار اپنی ٹیم کے 17 بندے ساتھ لایا، باقی حاضرین میں ایک ٹینٹ والا تھا جو پیسے لینے بیٹھا تھا اور دوسرا منتظم 😭

pic.twitter.com/1QfXGDihxS — S̷p̷a̷r̷t̷a̷c̷u̷s̷،̷ ̷س̷پ̷ا̷ر̷ٹ̷ا̷ک̷س̷ (@ThePatriiott) May 3, 2026

However, the viral video has prompted mixed reactions online. Social media users questioned the level of public participation at the rally, with some mocking the turnout and others debating whether early-stage political movements often begin with limited crowds.

Comparisons were also drawn in online discussions, with some users likening the situation to early public gatherings of various political figures, while others referenced media personalities like Jawad Ahmad, who also transitioned into politics with varying levels of public response.