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Iqrar-ul-Hassan addresses low-turnout jalsa and fans still guessing: main event or rehearsal?

By News Desk
2:36 pm | May 4, 2026

LAHORE – A video of Iqrar-ul-Hassan, head of the Awaam Raaj Party and former host of Sar-e-Aam, has gone viral on social media, showing him addressing a dozen or more people during a political rally in Taunsa.

The clip, which quickly circulated online, appears to show the former TV personality speaking in front of only handful of attendees, with some viewers claiming the gathering consisted of barely a dozen people. The footage has sparked widespread discussion about his initial public support as he formally enters the political arena.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan, who joined politics to challenge the status quo and “give a tough time” to traditional political forces, had earlier stressed that his movement would be driven by public backing and grassroots engagement.

However, the viral video has prompted mixed reactions online. Social media users questioned the level of public participation at the rally, with some mocking the turnout and others debating whether early-stage political movements often begin with limited crowds.

Comparisons were also drawn in online discussions, with some users likening the situation to early public gatherings of various political figures, while others referenced media personalities like Jawad Ahmad, who also transitioned into politics with varying levels of public response.

The development comes days after Iqrar was involved in a tense exchange at an airport immigration counter. In the clip, he confronts the official over alleged inappropriate remarks made during duty, repeatedly questioning his conduct and demanding accountability.

The officer responds by saying he was not addressing Iqrar and asks him not to escalate the matter or film it for public attention. Despite efforts by nearby officials to calm the situation, the argument continues briefly, drawing attention from passengers, some of whom appear to support Hassan while others try to intervene.

Later, Hassan shared his version on social media, saying the incident happened while he was returning from a family trip. He mentioned initially avoiding commenting to prevent consequences for the officer but decided to respond after what he called misinformation circulating online.

Social media users reacted in different ways, with some criticizing the tone of the exchange, while others argue that such moments can be misrepresented when shared without full context.

Iqrarul Hassan speaks out after verbal clash with FIA officer at Lahore airport

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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