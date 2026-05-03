Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 4 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Monday, May 4, showing resilience despite slight tweaks in the international market.

Gold Prices

Gold Karat Per Tola 10 Grams Price 24K Gold 483,762 414,747 22K Gold 441,650 378,647.5 21K Gold 421,575 361,436.25 18K Gold 361,350 309,802.5 Silver 8,014 —

The price of gold per tola inched down by Rs200 to settle at Rs483,762, while the rate for 10 grams slipped by Rs172, reaching Rs414,747. The marginal decline reflects a steady trend rather than any major বাজার shock.

Gold prices also saw a minor decrease of $2, bringing the rate to $4,614 per ounce, including a $20 premium. This small fluctuation had a limited impact on local rates, keeping the market relatively stable.

Silver Price

Silver prices recorded slight increase in the domestic market, and price per tola reached Rs8,014.

Market experts say the stability in gold prices indicates a balanced response to global trends, while silver’s upward movement highlights shifting dynamics in the precious metals market.