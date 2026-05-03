Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 4 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Monday, May 4, showing resilience despite slight tweaks in the international market.
Gold Prices
|Gold Karat
|Per Tola
|10 Grams Price
|24K Gold
|483,762
|414,747
|22K Gold
|441,650
|378,647.5
|21K Gold
|421,575
|361,436.25
|18K Gold
|361,350
|309,802.5
|Silver
|8,014
|—
The price of gold per tola inched down by Rs200 to settle at Rs483,762, while the rate for 10 grams slipped by Rs172, reaching Rs414,747. The marginal decline reflects a steady trend rather than any major বাজার shock.
Gold prices also saw a minor decrease of $2, bringing the rate to $4,614 per ounce, including a $20 premium. This small fluctuation had a limited impact on local rates, keeping the market relatively stable.
Silver Price
Silver prices recorded slight increase in the domestic market, and price per tola reached Rs8,014.
Market experts say the stability in gold prices indicates a balanced response to global trends, while silver’s upward movement highlights shifting dynamics in the precious metals market.