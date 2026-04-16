Iqrar-ul-Hassan quits ARY after 21 Years to focus on Political Career

KARACHI – Pakistani senior host and investigative journalist Iqrar-ul-Hassan has officially resigned from ARY News, bringing an end to an extraordinary 21-year-long association with the leading media group.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan, one of the most recognized faces of Pakistani journalism, started his career as news caster at ARY News during the era when the channel’s broadcasts were operating from UAE. Over the years, he rose to massive popularity and household recognition, especially through his widely acclaimed investigative program “Sar-e-Aam”, which played a key role in exposing corruption and irregularities across the country.

He had recently stepped into politics by launching his own political movement, Awam Raj Party. This move has now directly influenced his professional decision, marking a major turning point in his career.

In his official message, Iqrar-ul-Hassan revealed that he was left with a difficult choice between continuing his journey at ARY News or fully committing himself to the Awam Raj movement. Ultimately, he chose the path of politics, prioritizing his new political vision over his long-standing media career.

In 2016, Iqrar and his Sar-e-Aam team were arrested on orders of the Sindh Home Minister. The action was taken after the team exposed serious security lapses inside the Sindh Assembly, including a bold operation in which they managed to bring an armed man into the assembly premises using official media passes issued for the session.

Iqrar has become widely known for conducting hard-hitting undercover sting operations. His work targeted range of institutions including factories, restaurants, and police stations, often exposing allegations of bribery, corruption, and food adulteration, earning both praise and criticism for his aggressive style of investigative reporting.

His personal life has also remained in the public spotlight. Iqrar married three times, first in 2005 to journalist Qurat-ul-Ain Hassan, then in 2012 to TV journalist Farah Yousuf, and later in 2023 to former Daily Pakistan host Aroosa Khan.