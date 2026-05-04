Gold extends losses in Pakistan – Check new per tola rates

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed further decline in Pakistan on Monday in line with downward trend in international market amid fears of inflation.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola prices moved down by Rs3,800 to settle at Rs479,762.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs3,257, bringing new rate to Rs411,490 in local market.

The international bullion market also witnessed a significant drop of $38 with per ounce rate hovering at $4,576.

Silver prices in Pakistan also recorded a decline with per tola rate settling at Rs7,914 after a dip of Rs100.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the first week of May 2026 with a surge, as benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped by more than 3,300 points on Monday.

By mid-session, the index was hovering around 166,329 points, up nearly 2%, showing a strong wave of bullish momentum across the market.

Market observers say investors are aggressively positioning for a possible breakthrough that could ease the global energy crisis, even as geopolitical tensions continue to simmer without resolution. Sentiment has been lifted by optimistic signals linked to Trump-related discussions and reports of increased movement in global shipping lanes, which have fueled hopes of improving supply conditions worldwide.