Iqrarul Hassan speaks out after verbal clash with FIA officer at Lahore airport

LAHORE – Journalist-turned-politician Iqrarul Hassan addressed a recent confrontation with a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer at Lahore Airport.

The incident occurred when the officer reportedly made a comment referencing, “You will also have a fate like Jawad Ahmed,” which prompted an angry response from Hassan.

Iqrar, who recently launched his Awam Raj Party, shared a video on his YouTube channel explaining his side of the story.

In the video, he called the officer a PTI supporter, leading to public debate online. The video went viral, and public opinion largely favored the officer, raising concerns about his job security.

In a follow-up statement, Hassan clarified that he does not want the officer to lose his job. He stated that he contacted the FIA director to prevent any suspension and emphasized that the circulation of misinformation prompted him to release a statement.



He urged PTI supporters to stand by the officer, acknowledging that while the officer’s criticism was wrong, he has tried to ensure the man’s employment is protected.

Online reactions remain critical of Hassan, with users commenting on his anger and questioning his political temperament.