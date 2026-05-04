Temperature may reach 42°C today as Karachi faces scorching heat

Karachi is experiencing intense heat and dry conditions on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 42°C during the day, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The department reported that the city’s air remains hot and dry, with humidity levels around 27 percent, while northwesterly winds are blowing at 8 km/h.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued weather alerts for several parts of the country, warning of rainfall, thunderstorms, and possible hail in certain areas over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to experience rain, while Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may see hail along with precipitation.

Cities such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujar Khan, Jhelum, and Sialkot are forecast to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Rainfall is also expected in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Jhang, Layyah, and Multan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rainfall is anticipated in areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mingora, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, with isolated hailstorms possible. Authorities have also cautioned about the risk of glacial lake outbursts due to rising temperatures.

In contrast, most districts of Sindh are expected to experience hot and dry weather, with dust storms possible in central and southern areas.

Similarly, Balochistan will generally remain warm and dry, though light rainfall is possible in Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, and Loralai.