Babar Azam named captain of PSL 11 team of the tournament

LAHORE – The Team of the Tournament for Pakistan Super League Season 11 has been announced, with Babar Azam named captain after his outstanding batting performances and leadership in guiding Peshawar Zalmi to the title.

The squad features three players each from Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kings Men, two each from Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, and one player each from Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. The team was selected by a five-member jury from the commentary panel, while a separate Emerging Team featuring rising stars was also announced.

PSL 11 matches were played from March 26 to May 3 in Lahore and Karachi, with a total of 44 matches contested.

Opening batter Babar Azam topped the scoring charts with 588 runs, winning the Hanif Mohammad Cap and equaling Fakhar Zaman’s 2022 record for the most runs in a single PSL season. He also scored two centuries against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

Here is the TEAM OF THE HBL PSL 11 🤩 Babar Azam is named captain for his stellar form as batter and leader 💫🏆 Read more: https://t.co/fkEzfx79qG#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra pic.twitter.com/8gE8zJJOYi — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) May 4, 2026

Other standout performers from Peshawar Zalmi include Kusal Mendis, who scored 550 runs and recorded eight dismissals as wicketkeeper, and Sufiyan Muqeem, who claimed 22 wickets to win Player of the Tournament and Best Bowler honors.

From Hyderabad Kings Men, Usman Khan, Hasan Khan and emerging player Hunain Shah made the cut, while Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi also earned selection for their impressive performances.

Shan Masood of Multan Sultans was included after scoring 367 runs, while Shadab Khan and Richard Gleeson represented Islamabad United following strong all-round displays.

Hasan Nawaz of Quetta Gladiators was named 12th man after scoring 291 runs, completing what is being hailed as the best combination of standout performers from PSL 11.