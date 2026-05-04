Pakistan Navy rescues Indian Crew of ‘MV Gautam’ vessel in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Naval Forces responded in Arabian Sea as distress struck MV Gautam, a vessel carrying six Indian and one Indonesian crew member.

Security sources said the humanitarian rescue operation was conducted to provide emergency assistance to six Indian and one Indonesian crew members aboard the vessel “MV Gautam.”

MV Gautam was en route from Oman to India when it experienced a technical fault at sea. After the incident, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai contacted Pakistani authorities and requested urgent assistance.

Navy promptly deployed Pakistan Maritime Security Agency vessel “Kashmir” to conduct rescue and relief operations. The naval team reached the distressed vessel and immediately began providing support to the stranded crew.

The affected Indian and Indonesian crew members are being provided with food supplies, medical assistance, and technical support to stabilize the situation and ensure their safety.

Security sources further stated that the Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared and committed to responding effectively to any maritime emergency in the region, highlighting its readiness to carry out humanitarian missions at sea whenever required.