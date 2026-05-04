Karachi sizzles at 44°C as heatwave grips city

Karachi – Karachi is in the grip of intense heat as temperatures surged to 44°C, with residents experiencing severe heatwave-like conditions.

According to reports, the temperature in the city reached 44°C at 2pm, while humidity dropped to just 8 percent, significantly increasing the risk of heatstroke.

Hot northwesterly winds blowing at 15 km/h have turned into scorching gusts, adding to the extreme weather and making conditions harsher for residents.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said dry and hot winds are making the heat feel more intense, advising people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and increase water intake to stay safe.