Lhc Conditionally Suspends Rs5m Damages Verdict Against Meesha Shafi

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has conditionally suspended a trial court’s ruling ordering singer Meesha Shafi to pay Rs5 million in damages in a defamation case filed by Ali Zafar.

Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad heard Meesha Shafi’s appeal, while her counsel, Advocate Saqib Jillani, appeared before the court. However, the court rejected her request to fully suspend the trial court’s verdict.

During the hearing, Justice Ahmad Nadeem observed that the trial court had barred Meesha Shafi from repeating allegations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar, saying that part of the ruling could not be suspended and no one could be allowed to level such allegations.

In her appeal, Meesha Shafi argued that the sessions court had upheld Ali Zafar’s claim and directed her to pay Rs5 million in damages.

The high court ordered Meesha Shafi to deposit half of the penalty amount with the court and submit a surety bond for the remaining amount. It also issued a notice to Ali Zafar, seeking his response.

Previously, the sessions court had ruled in Ali Zafar’s favor and ordered Meesha Shafi to pay Rs5 million in damages, a decision she has now challenged in the high court.