Four Iranian Ships slip through Strait of Hormuz despite US Naval Blockade

TEHRAN – US naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked maritime traffic may have already been undermined, just days after it was announce as four vessels allegedly linked to Iran successfully crossed Strait of Hormuz.

The reports claim that despite US naval restrictions introduced on April 13, 2026, multiple ships connected to Iranian ports managed to continue their journeys through one of the world’s most strategically critical waterways.

Shockingly, tracking data shows that two of vessels previously visited Iranian ports, including Bandar Imam Khomeini, before continuing onward through the Strait of Hormuz.

One vessel in particular, a cargo ship identified as “Christiana”, is said to have crossed the strait after the blockade began, reportedly departing from an Iranian port. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global oil trade flows, is once again at the center of international tension as shipping activity becomes increasingly uncertain.

Before the escalation, over 130 ships per day typically passed through the waterway. That number has now reportedly dropped sharply, signaling potential disruption to global energy supply chains.

While US officials insist that only ships directly linked to Iranian ports are being targeted, and that neutral international vessels are still allowed passage, other reports paint a more complex picture.

New York Post claimed that several oil tankers and cargo vessels recently passing through the strait were linked to China or other countries, and were not headed toward Iranian ports at all, adding further uncertainty about enforcement and targeting.

Techniques such as GPS spoofing where vessels intentionally broadcast false location data, are reportedly making it extremely difficult to verify ship movements in real time. This also raised fears that the true scale of maritime traffic through the strait may be far less transparent than official tracking systems suggest.