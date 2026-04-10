Iran allows US vessels passage through Hormuz amid rising tensions

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that US naval vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz, provided they are not involved in any hostile activity.

According to foreign media, Iranian officials stated that the strategic waterway remains open, but ships must stay in contact with Iranian forces to ensure safe passage and address technical and security requirements.

Khatibzadeh added that Iran will guarantee the safety of vessels through designated secure routes.

The statement comes amid rising tensions after US President Donald Trump accused Iran of not adhering to agreed norms regarding oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, in a statement carried by state media, advised ships passing through the strait to strictly follow maritime security protocols and consider alternative routes to avoid potential risks, including naval mines.

According to a map issued by the Revolutionary Guard, vessels entering from the Sea of Oman can pass north of Larak Island into the Persian Gulf, while outbound ships can use the southern route around the island to return to the Sea of Oman.

Experts warn that ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could pose a serious threat to global oil supplies, as the passage remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.