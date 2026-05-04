Woman files police complaint against family for not arranging her marriage

A woman in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint with the police, asking them to help her get married after her family allegedly refused to arrange her wedding.

According to Tribune India, Madhuri Patel, a resident of Sarai Anayat, stated in her complaint that her family is avoiding marriage arrangements to save costs.

She claimed her brother and sister-in-law have blocked potential matches and refused several marriage proposals. Madhuri also alleged that her brother transferred family land in his name and is unwilling to take responsibility for her marriage.

In her complaint, she named her father, mother, brother, and sister-in-law as parties involved.

She said she has been living alone for 20 years and managing her own expenses. Madhuri also accused her family of using abusive language against her and subjected her to mental harassment and even a physical attack.

She requested the police to help her find a suitable match so that she can live a respectful life. Police officials confirmed that they have begun investigating the matter and will take action based on evidence.