Cabinet ratifies Pakistan-Kuwait defence pact, approves new banknote designs

ISLAMABAD –The federal cabinet on Wednesday ratified a defence cooperation agreement between Pakistan and Kuwait, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The statement said the agreement, aimed at fostering defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries, was concluded on June 11, 2023, and that the Kuwaiti government had ratified it on July 19. The pact was signed in 2023 to strengthen defence ties and institutional linkages between the two countries’ armed forces.

The cabinet also approved the transfer of powers delegated to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister to the provincial governor. The Centre had declared an emergency and governor’s rule in the province on October 11. The powers include the conduct of day-to-day affairs during the emergency to ensure smooth administrative handling and improve governance. The governor will submit a monthly review report to the federal government on the exercise of these powers.

The cabinet welcomed the decision and expressed hope that the KP Advisory Council, led by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, would make full efforts for the welfare and prosperity of the people and for establishing peace and security in the province.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the cabinet approved new currency note designs. It was briefed that proposals had been sought from artists and designers across the country, and that a cabinet committee formed by the prime minister had held detailed consultations with all stakeholders. The meeting was told that stronger security features would be added to prevent counterfeiting and that modern materials would be used, extending the notes’ lifespan. The cabinet also approved a Rs10 coin to replace the Rs10 banknote.

PM: Pakistan continuing peace efforts

In televised remarks to the cabinet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said global oil prices had skyrocketed because of instability in the region. “Pakistan is playing its role as before in restoring peace in the region,” he said, pointing to recent engagements with Tehran and other regional players, as well as under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Last month, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, visited Iran as part of Pakistan’s efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran. In another October meeting under the Makkah pact, Munir, the Saudi defence minister and the Turkish intelligence chief met senior Iranian officials in Tehran. Last week, the military’s spokesman said Pakistan remained “cautiously optimistic” about its mediation between the US and Iran.

Fuel, LPG and winter supplies

The prime minister recalled that the government had planned a Rs15 fuel price hike on Friday, but Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik had asked refineries to absorb the burden from their windfall profits. “We will not let a common man bear this burden,” he said.

He said the fuel subsidy scheme, launched in September, would run until the end of December, with Rs28 billion spent so far. The scheme, he added, was operating successfully and transparently, with the Intelligence Bureau monitoring it.

On LPG, he said the “era of mafia” was over. Imports would now be competitive and auctioned in lots, with the government taking the profits and using them to subsidise the product for ordinary citizens. He added that the government was holding meetings day and night to secure LPG, LNG, petrol and gas supplies ahead of winter despite challenges from the closure of maritime routes.

LPG supply has been disrupted in the country by the closure of Iranian border crossings, with cylinders selling at twice the official rate in the open market.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa package

PM Shehbaz said the government had finalised a proposed Rs160 billion package for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Security is our number one, two and three priority in KP,” he said, adding that counterterrorism efforts were continuing. “With the efforts of law enforcement agencies, the new government in KP and the support of the federal government, we will crush terrorism,” he said.