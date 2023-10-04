US defence secy discusses regional security with Pakistan Army Chief

ISLAMABAD – The US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III dialed Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday.

US Department of Defence said Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Army Chief General Asim Munir over the phone.

Secretary Austin and General Asim Munir discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments, the statement reads.

The two sides interacted soon after Islamabad set a deadline to deport all illegal foreign nationals in the country amid rising cases of terrorism and smuggling. COAS General Asim Munir, interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and others decided to expel illegal immigrants in a meeting of the Apex Committee.

The meeting decided to set November 1 as the deadline for foreign nationals to leave Pakistan. Any illegal foreign nationals present in the country after the deadline will be expelled and their properties confiscated.