Bangladesh delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab smart governance

LAHORE – A delegation from Bangladesh visited Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to gain insights into the province’s ICT initiatives and digital reforms.

Led by Senior Secretary at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Ghani, the delegation included the country’s High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Hussain, senior police officials, and other dignitaries, who were welcomed by PITB leadership, including DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi and DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.

The delegation was briefed on PITB’s efforts to implement innovative ICT solutions in the law and order sector, with presentations delivered by ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal and PITB Chief Technology Officer Adil Iqbal Khan.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said the visit reflects growing international recognition of Punjab’s digital initiatives and emphasized the board’s commitment to providing transparent, efficient, and technology-driven services to the public.

On the occasion, DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi presented a shield to H.E. Nasimul Ghani. The visiting delegation appreciated PITB’s successful rollout of ICT interventions and was accompanied by officials from Pakistan’s National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).