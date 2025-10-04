What Reforms were agreed upon Pakistan govt and Kashmiri protests?

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif successful resolution of tense standoff in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), calling return of peace and normalcy a landmark achievement, but people are curious to know the key points of the agreement.

Agreement Between Pak Govt and JAAC

Government job for one family member of every protester who died in agitation.

Compensation provided to families of deceased, equally for protesters and officials.

Injured individuals to receive Rs 10Lac each.

Anti-terrorism cases will be filed for deaths during recent violence.

Two new Secondary Education Boards to be established in Muzaffarabad and Poonch within 30 days; all three boards linked to the Federal Board.

Local Government Act to be restored within 90 days according to judicial rulings.

Health card funds to be released within 15 days.

MRI and CT scan machines to be provided in all AJK districts via federal funding.

Rs 10 billion allocated to upgrade the electricity system.

AJK cabinet and administrative secretaries reduced to 20 members each.

Civil defence merged into SDMA; Accountability Bureau merged with Anti-Corruption Establishment; AJK’s Accountability Act aligned with Pakistan’s NAB laws.

Feasibility studies for two tunnels to be conducted, prioritized under the Saudi Development Fund.

High-powered legal and constitutional committee to review outside members; related perks and funding suspended until final report submission.

The breakthrough comes after days of violent unrest, triggered by failed negotiations over special privileges and refugee seats. What began as a largely peaceful protest escalated into deadly clashes between rival groups and security forces, leaving at least 10 people dead and dozens seriously injured.

Following a thorough review of a draft proposal, the government’s negotiation committee and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) finalized the historic deal, ending the turmoil. Prime Minister Sharif praised the committee’s dedication and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of Kashmiri citizens.

“The government stands ready to serve our Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” Sharif said. “Peace and public welfare remain our highest priorities. We have always defended their rights and will continue to do so.”