PM Shehbaz Sharif urges for peace as Azad Kashmir Protests leave cops, civilians dead

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concern over the ongoing unrest in Azad Kashmir and directed authorities to conduct transparent investigation into the recent violent incidents. He directed that immediate aid be provided to families affected by protests.

The premier said the situation turned violent, and that peaceful protest is every citizen’s constitutional and democratic right. Protesters should refrain from actions that harm public order, he added, stressing that the government is ready to resolve the problems of Kashmiri citizens through dialogue.

The unrest, led by Joint Public Action Committee, entered its fourth day. Clashes between protesters and police on Wednesday in Chamiati left three police officers dead and 150 injured, while the Action Committee claims that two protesters were also killed.

PM Sharif expanded government’s negotiation committee to include Senator Rana Sanaullah, federal ministers Sardar Yousaf and Ahsan Iqbal, former President of Azad Kashmir Masood Khan, and Qamar Zaman Kaira. The committee has been tasked with immediately proceeding to Muzaffarabad to work on long-term solutions.

Joint Public Action Committee appealed to international human rights organizations and media outlets to address crisis, citing alleged excessive force by state and non-local personnel, curbs on civil liberties, and disruption of essential supplies.

Core committee member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri welcomed the government’s negotiation offer but demanded an end to the communications blackout to allow meaningful dialogue. The committee’s demands include ending privileges of ruling classes, abolishing 12 migrant assembly seats, providing free healthcare and education, and judicial reforms.

Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq and Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that violence is not a solution and called for negotiations to resolve the disputes. Sveral demands were addressed during prior talks, some remained unresolved due to constitutional limitations.