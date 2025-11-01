Punjab tightens loudspeaker regulations to ensure peace

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made a significant move to reinforce the Loudspeaker Act as part of its broader strategy to ensure peace and maintain law and order across the province.

The decision was taken during the seventh consecutive high-level security meeting, which was focused on fostering stability, promoting interfaith harmony, and addressing growing concerns of sectarian tensions and extremist rhetoric.

As per the new directives, the provincial administration is set to take strong action against hate speech and any form of incitement to violence that occurs through loudspeakers or social media platforms. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz clarified that while religious practices will not be restricted, any efforts to spread division or radicalism will be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.

This initiative, designed to curb sectarian violence, will be implemented in various districts, with Kharian already enforcing a similar measure. In Kharian, the use of loudspeakers is limited to prayer calls and Friday sermons, ensuring that religious gatherings do not become platforms for inflammatory messaging.

To ensure compliance with the new regulations, Punjab authorities are deploying advanced monitoring systems, including CCTV surveillance, to track the use of sound systems during religious events, processions, and political meetings. This technological oversight aims to prevent the spread of divisive or extremist messages through loudspeakers or other communication channels.

The Loudspeaker Act was introduced in Pakistan to address sectarian issues, though its enforcement has often been inconsistent. The Punjab government’s latest efforts represent one of the most stringent implementations in recent years, reflecting concerns over religious polarization and the influence of social media in radicalizing communities.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reassured religious groups that the government would support those promoting peace and unity. “Our objective is not to restrict religious freedoms, but to ensure that harmony is maintained across all communities,” she emphasized.

In addition to the Loudspeaker Act enforcement, the Punjab government has launched a project to digitally map over 65,000 mosques across the province. This will enable better registration and provide financial support to imams (clerics) through provincial welfare programs. The initiative is expected to address irregularities and streamline the distribution of stipends to religious leaders.

The meeting also approved a crackdown on illegal firearms. Citizens who possess unlicensed weapons have been encouraged to surrender them voluntarily, with Chief Minister Nawaz praising those cooperating with law enforcement. Public participation in disarmament campaigns will be encouraged as part of efforts to enhance security.