US eyes Pakistan’s rare minerals in $500 Million deal to counter China’s dominance

ISLAMABAD – American delegation landed in Islamabad to secure access to Pakistan’s untapped treasure of rare minerals, the same elements that fuel world’s most advanced technologies, from electric cars to fighter jets.

Leading the delegation is Robert Lewis Strayer, President of Critical Minerals Forum (CMF), who met with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday. The talks centered on billions worth of potential investments, supply chain partnerships, and U.S. efforts to reduce dependence on China for rare earth resources.

The meeting was also attended by US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, reflecting Washington’s growing strategic interest in Pakistan’s mineral wealth.

According to Finance Ministry, both sides discussed sustainable and responsible mining, investment opportunities, and ways to make Pakistan a regional hub for mineral exports. Minister Aurangzeb emphasized that a strong minerals policy could become Pakistan’s ticket to long-term economic stability and industrial growth.

This high-profile visit comes just weeks after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir met US President Donald Trump at the White House. During the meeting, Pak leaders presented precious gemstones to POTUS to open door for deeper economic engagement.

Soon after, two major Pakistani and American corporations signed agreements worth an initial $500 million in the mining and logistics sectors, marking the first wave of U.S. investment in Pakistan’s rare mineral industry.

Pakistan is known to have rare earth elements like neodymium, europium, and yttrium which are basic for producing EVs, aircraft engines, smartphones, and advanced military equipment.

Currently, China controls the global rare earth supply chain, but with US and its allies scrambling to diversify sources, Pakistan has suddenly emerged as a key player in the global minerals race.