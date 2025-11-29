How to post in Facebook groups anonymously with Nicknames?

ISLAMABAD – Facebook officially introduced a feature that allows Facebook users to post in Groups using a nickname instead of their real name. But there’s a catch, the group admin’s permission is required.

Once allowed, members can post, comment, or react with a nickname and an avatar image, keeping their real identity hidden from the rest of the group. The nickname feature applies only within the group where it is approved. In other groups, your real name will still appear.

Certain features like live videos, private messaging, and sharing posts to other platforms will be temporarily disabled while using a nickname to prevent misuse. Group admins hold full authority to turn the nickname feature on or off, and they can approve each new nickname individually to maintain the group’s rules and decorum.

Meta explains that this change is primarily aimed at individuals who wish to conceal their personal identity or feel hesitant using their real name. The company highlighted that this is especially useful in discussions about health, personal issues, or other sensitive topics, allowing people to express themselves more freely and without fear.

This unprecedented move could transform the way people interact on Facebook Groups, empowering members to speak their minds boldly while protecting their privacy. With real names no longer mandatory, could this be the start of a new era of anonymous social media expression?