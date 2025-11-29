‘CJCSC was asked to take over during May 9 events while Army Chief was abroad’: Najam Sethi

ISLAMABAD – May 9 remained one of the darkest events in the history of Pakistan and as time passes, more and more inside details surfaced online. A fresh wave of shock hits Pakistan’s political arena as senior journalist and ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi unleashed an explosive claim.

Sethi made startling revelation about the circumstances surrounding May 9 events, when civil and military installations were attacked. According to Sethi, when the May 9 events unfolded, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir was in Oman, and during that time, an extraordinary and dramatic move was allegedly made behind the scenes.

Sethi claimed that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff was approached and told that Army Chief is abroad, and you take over. We will support you. The seasoned journo said this alleged approach created a highly sensitive situation, and he added that it is now being suggested by some circles that such a message was indeed conveyed at that crucial moment.

جب نو مئی ہوا تھا تو اۤرمی چیف ملک سے باہر تھے اور اب یہ کہا جارہا ہے کہ اسوقت چیئرمین جوائنٹ چیفس اۤف اسٹاف کو اپروچ کیا گیا کہ وہ باہر ہے، پیچھے سے اۤپ ٹیک اوور کرلیں، ہم اۤپ کو سپورٹ کریں گے۔ تو یہ بھی اس قسم کی صورتحال نہ بن جائے اور پی ٹی اۤئی پھر گڑبڑ کی کوشش نہ کرے تو بہتر… pic.twitter.com/f5jHkzVILB — Kismat Khan (@KismatZimri) November 28, 2025

He further claimed that there is now concern that a similar situation could emerge again, and that PTI might attempt to create chaos once more.

Sethi’s explosive statements triggered intense speculation, raising new questions and amplifying tensions in an already volatile political climate.