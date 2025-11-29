India rushes to get Russian S-400s after May humiliation in war with Pakistan

NEW DELHI – War-obsessive Indian government decided to get additional batch of cutting-edge missiles for its Russian-made S-400 air-defense system amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad which exposed critical gaps in India’s air-defense readiness.

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh okayed the emergency procurement plan, pushing it into the final approval pipeline. Two top-level government committees are now expected to fast-track clearance, paving way for multimillion-dollar purchase to be completed by March 2026.

In dramatic expansion of its defense ambitions, New Delhi is actively considering purchase of Russia’s “Pantsir” short- and medium-range air-defense system. When integrated with S-400, Pantsir would create formidable layered shield capable of neutralizing aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and rocket attacks, a response clearly shaped by recent clash with Islamabad.

This rapidly intensifying defense partnership is expected to dominate discussions when Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi for the annual India Russia summit.

Indian Ministry of Defence is preparing to dispatch a massive $1.2 billion Request for Proposal (RFP) to the Russian arms export giant Rosoboron export. The deal aims to secure 300 new missiles for India’s expanding S-400 network.