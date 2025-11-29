Pakistan opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in T20I Tri-Series Thriller

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan won toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the final of the T20I tri-series, setting the stage for a thrilling clash between two strong sides.

Men in Green made single change to their lineup, recalling pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi in place of Mohammad Wasim Jr. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have retained their winning combination from the previous encounter, signaling their intent to carry momentum into the final.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have clashed 26 times in T20 internationals, with the hosts holding the edge with 15 wins compared to Sri Lanka’s 11. The league stage of this tri-series witnessed a nail-biting encounter, where Sri Lanka edged out Pakistan by a mere six runs.

Pakistan enter the final in blistering form, boasting five consecutive wins, three in the ongoing tri-series and two from their recent series triumph over South Africa at home. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on the confidence gained from their last victory over the hosts, aiming to turn it into a title-winning performance.