Fresh Milk being sold at Rs240/Litre in Lahore as Inflation Bites after Petrol Hike

LAHORE – Lahore residents are reeling under the burden of skyrocketing prices as the district administration fails to enforce government-set rates for essential dairy products in the metropolis.

Milk, officially priced at Rs170 per kilogram, is now being sold for Rs200-240 in the open market, another blow to inflation-weary household budgets. Yogurt is also being sold for around Rs260–280 per kilogram.

Angry citizens say every shopkeeper is setting prices at will, leaving the government’s rate list ignored and meaningless. “There’s no sign of enforcement anywhere,” one resident complained, demanding immediate action from authorities to protect consumers.

This glaring oversight sparked widespread criticism of the district administration, raising serious questions about its ability to control the cost of essential food items. The public is calling for urgent measures to rein in these soaring prices before the situation worsens further.

After petrol prices surged to record levels, Pakistan faces fresh wave of inflation as citizens struggle with soaring fuel costs.

Global tensions, including the US-Israel conflict with Iran, were cited as the main driver behind the sharp hike. Kerosene prices also spiked, while the petroleum levy on petrol had earlier been raised to Rs160 per litre.

To combat the inflation storm, both federal and provincial governments unveiled sweeping relief packages. Sindh’s Rs55 billion plan provides Rs2,000 monthly to 6.7 million motorcyclists, subsidies for small farmers, and aid for transporters to prevent fare hikes. Punjab introduced free intra-city public transport, diesel subsidies for wheat farmers, and financial support for goods and passenger vehicles.