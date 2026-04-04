Petrol Subsidy in Punjab – Apply Online

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared details of massive relief package for the people of Punjab, motorcycle owners are set to get HUGE financial benefits under new scheme.

CM Maryam Nawaz revealed that the new relief program is already in effect for all registered motorcycles. The move is aimed at easing the financial burden on everyday citizens, especially before the upcoming budget amid IMF restrictions on energy subsidies.

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Call the helpline: 1000

Download the mobile app: “Maryam Ko Batayn”

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CM Maryam Nawaz stressed that this bold initiative is part of her ongoing efforts to support the common man and help farmers, delivering relief across the province in record time.

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs80 per liter reduction in petrol, bringing the price down from Rs458 to Rs378, just a day after a steep hike due to global oil shocks from the Iran conflict. Targeted subsidies continue: motorbike owners get Rs100 per liter for 20 liters monthly, and small farmers receive Rs1,500 per acre for diesel.

Freight transport, buses, and Pakistan Railways also receive support. The rollback, funded by cuts in the petroleum levy, aims to ease the economic burden on households and will remain in effect for at least one month.