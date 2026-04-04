How to get Rs2,000 cash subsidy for petrol in Sindh?

KARACHI – The Sindh government has launched a subsidy program following significant increases in petrol and diesel prices.

Under the scheme, motorcyclists will receive direct financial assistance of Rs2,000 per month.

Why Direct Transfers?

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, providing discounted fuel at petrol pumps was not administratively feasible. Instead, the government decided to transfer the subsidy directly to citizens’ digital or bank accounts.

Calculation of Subsidy

The subsidy is based on 20 litres of petrol per month at a rate of PKR 100 per litre, totaling approximately PKR 2,000 monthly.

Eligibility Criteria

Two key requirements must be met to receive the subsidy: the motorcycle must be registered in the rider’s name, and the rider must have an active bank or digital account to receive the funds online.

Motorcycles Not in Owner’s Name

For those using motorcycles registered under someone else’s name, the Chief Minister announced that transfer fees would be waived. Citizens can now transfer ownership into their name for free to qualify for the program.

Registration Process

The Sindh Excise Department is developing a mobile application that will be fully functional within 2–3 days. Users can register using their national ID and bank account details.

Disbursement of Funds

Once registration is verified, the Rs2,000 subsidy will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts. Payments are expected to begin between April 15 and 20.

Program Duration

The targeted subsidy is initially being implemented as a one-month trial. Based on its success and transparency, the program may be extended.

Additional Measures for Farmers and Transport Operators

The chief minister also announced support for farmers and the transport sector. Wheat prices have been set at Rs3,500 per maund, and small farmers owning up to 20 lakh acres will receive PKR 1,500 per acre to offset rising diesel costs.

Public transport and freight operators will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs100,000, 70,000, and 80,000 depending on the category.