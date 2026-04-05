Is BIEK postponing Matric Exams in Karachi for one week?

KARACHI – Karachi is witnessing an unprecedented education crisis as Karachi Matric Board’s 9th and 10th grade annual exams face severe administrative hurdles.

Grand Alliance of Private Schools Associations Sindh (GAPSA-Sindh) demanded that the exams, originally scheduled for April 7, be postponed for at least one week with a fresh schedule announced immediately.

The emergency meeting of the alliance highlighted alarming issues: examination centers have not been finalized, essential materials have not fully delivered, schools are unaware of their designated centers, and millions of admit cards for students across thousands of schools remain unissued. The organization warned that with just one day left before the exams, conducting them on schedule is virtually impossible.

“Parents, teachers, and students are in panic,” said the alliance, stressing that the current disorganized setup cannot ensure a fair and transparent examination for over 400,000 students. The alliance stressed that attempting to complete all pre-exam arrangements in a single day is unrealistic and could compromise the integrity of the exams.

The leadership of GAPSA-Sindh urged Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, to take immediate action and postpone the exams, ensuring that students can sit for their examinations in a calm and organized environment.

The situation has triggered widespread concern among educational institutions and parents, with calls for urgent intervention to prevent chaos in one of the country’s largest education boards.