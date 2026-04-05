KP rains leave 45 dead, 105 injured; hundreds of homes damaged

PESHAWAR – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report on the losses caused by rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 25 to date.

According to PDMA, 45 people have died and 105 others injured in various incidents triggered by the rains. A total of 442 houses were damaged, including 382 partially destroyed and 60 completely demolished.

PDMA has instructed the administration of affected districts to provide relief supplies to victims as soon as possible. The authority also warned that the province may experience another spell of rainfall from April 6 to 9.

Meanwhile, officials from PESCO reported that all feeders disrupted during the rains have been restored. Out of 235 feeders affected, electricity has been supplied to areas wherever possible through alternative routes.