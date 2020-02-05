President Arif Alvi, PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s unflinching support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day have reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months.

Message from Dr. Arif Alvi President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day President Dr Arif Alv stated that today, we express our solidarity with brave and resilient people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir who have rendered unmatched sacrifices for their legitimate right to self-determination over the course of past seven decades in an indomitable struggle for freedom from oppression. It has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear, and of sacrifice against tyranny; but through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted, unrelenting and proud like they have always been, to deny India the perverse gratification of subjugating them. On 5 August, India absolved itself of the last pretense of civility and justice be trying to deprive the Kashmiri people of their very identity. Through its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, India directly contravened the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions and tried to further brutalize the Kashmiri people and take additional measures to deny them their legitimate right to self-determination as promised by the international community through those Resolutions. The world, hoverer, has rejected India’s treacherous behaviour and its sham democracy now stands exposed in front of the international community. Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of Jammu & Kashmir at every available forum. India’s illegal actions of August 5 have further strengthened the bond between the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan. The Government and the people of Pakistan will continue to extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they get their legitimate right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

MESSAGE FROM PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN ON KASHMIR SOLIDARITY DAY

In a separate message Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that we observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm our unflinching support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now. The unprecedented length of these restrictions has fully exposed the ‘fiction’ of India’s democracy and its scant regard for basic human norms. The Kashmiris, the Muslim Ummah, Pakistan and the international community have rejected India’s travesty of law and justice. India has turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops. History has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of the fundamental rights at this scale. Tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations. This is a true manifestation of Indian stat-terrorism. The international community, major human rights organizations and the international media have been unanimous in their condemnation of India’s unacceptable actions. India stands before the world, exposed as a majoritarian and authoritarian polity, tramping upon the basic rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people. Pakistan demands immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions. All those illegally arrested and incarcerated should be released and the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces be immediately repealed. The international human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as international media, should be allowed access to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory. We urge the international community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people and averting grave risks to global peace and security posed by India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive action. We express our unshakable solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and assure that Pakistan will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people have realized their legitimate right of self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, the Radio Pakistan reported.