Ex-PPP minister Ayatullah Durrani dies at 64
Web Desk
10:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
Ex-PPP minister Ayatullah Durrani dies at 64
Share

QUETTA – Former state minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Ayatullah Durrani passed away in Balochistan on Sunday. 

Durrani, 64, served as the state minister for industries and production.

He had been seriously ill for the past few days and under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in Quetta.

The former minister breathed his last Sunday evening, the state media reported.

Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have expressed deep grief and sorrow over his sad demise. They prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Also, Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow over Durrani's death.

More From This Category
CPEC — Pakistan, China ink deal for 700MW Azad ...
07:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Sindh makes JIT reports on Uzair Baloch, Baldia ...
06:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
‘Made in Pakistan’:  PM Imran opens first ...
05:48 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Ch Fawad asks Britain govt to hand over Altaf ...
01:25 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Five martyred as India targets civilian ...
12:26 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
PM’s special aide on Health Dr Zafar Mirza ...
12:02 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful person: Yumna Zaidi
05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr