Ex-PPP minister Ayatullah Durrani dies at 64

QUETTA – Former state minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Ayatullah Durrani passed away in Balochistan on Sunday.

Durrani, 64, served as the state minister for industries and production.

He had been seriously ill for the past few days and under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in Quetta.

The former minister breathed his last Sunday evening, the state media reported.

Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have expressed deep grief and sorrow over his sad demise. They prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Also, Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow over Durrani's death.