Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 July 2026

KARACHI – Currency Exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market remained largely stable over weekend, with US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Gulf currencies showing little movement against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the latest market rates, the US dollar (USD) was quoted at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.20 for selling. Euro was available at Rs318.94 (buying) and Rs322.17 (selling), while the British pound sterling (GBP) traded at Rs372.55 for buying and Rs376.52 for selling.

UAE dirham (AED) stood at Rs76.00 for buying and Rs76.75 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.35 and Rs75.00, respectively. Qatari riyal (QAR) traded at Rs75.19 for buying and Rs76.20 for selling, while the Omani riyal (OMR) was available at Rs723.42 and Rs733.55. Bahraini dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs738.61 for buying and Rs748.71 for selling, while the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained the highest-valued currency in the market at Rs887.10 for buying and Rs897.90 for selling.