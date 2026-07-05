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Kinza Hashmi sets Dubai Nights ablaze with Glamorous New Photo Dump

By News Desk
3:36 pm | Jul 5, 2026
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Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi is turning heads with her latest Instagram photo dump, and fans can’t get enough of her glamorous Dubai look.

Dressed in a chic emerald green off-shoulder ruched top paired with light-wash wide-leg jeans, a statement belt, and a brown mini handbag, the actress effortlessly blended casual fashion with high-end elegance.

Shot against Dubai’s dazzling skyline, the carousel featured everything from playful smiles and candid balcony moments to striking close-up portraits and confident editorial-style poses. Her soft glam makeup, loose curls, and effortless confidence added to the overall luxe aesthetic.

 

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A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

The glittering city lights and iconic skyline perfectly complemented her sophisticated look, making every frame look straight out of a fashion campaign.

With her impeccable styling, versatile poses, and glamorous vibes, Kinza once again proved why she’s one of Pakistan’s most-loved fashion and social media stars. Fans have been showering the post with praise, calling the photo dump “stunning,” “elegant,” and “absolutely gorgeous.”

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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