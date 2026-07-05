Lahore-Islamabad Motorway Toll Fees increased; Cars’ new fee set at Rs1,430

ISLAMABAD – Road travel becomes more expensive just as fuel costs continue to bite commuters and motorists are preferring to travel on shared rides or use public transport. Amid existing woes, those using the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the National Highway Authority (NHA) has approved a 7 percent increase in toll charges, with the revised rates set to take effect from July 5, 2026.

The hike affected thousands of daily commuters and commercial transporters travelling on one of Pakistan’s busiest motorway corridors. According to the NHA, the increase is being implemented under the concession agreement signed with Motorway Operations and Rehabilitation Engineering (Private) Limited (MORE), a subsidiary of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO). The agreement covers the overlay, rehabilitation and modernization of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

Under revised tariff, cars, jeeps and taxis will now pay Rs1,430, while the toll for wagons has been fixed at Rs2,390. Coasters will be charged Rs3,350, whereas buses will have to pay Rs4,770.

Motorway New Toll Tax

Vehicle Category New Toll Fee Cars, Jeeps & Taxis 1,430 Wagons 2,390 Coasters 3,350 Buses 4,770 Trucks (2 & 3 Axle) 6,210 Articulated Trucks 7,980

The revised rates also increase the cost for heavy vehicles. Two- and three-axle trucks will now be charged Rs6,210, while articulated trucks will pay Rs7,980 per trip.

The updated per-kilometre toll rates have been set at Rs3.98 for cars, jeeps and taxis, Rs6.68 for wagons, Rs9.34 for coasters, Rs13.32 for buses, Rs17.33 for two- and three-axle trucks and Rs22.29 for articulated trucks.

With the revised toll structure taking effect from July 5, the NHA has advised motorists to review the new charges before planning their journeys on the M-2, as the increased tolls will remain applicable until April 23, 2027.