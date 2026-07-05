NIT marks US Independence Day, announces 250 scholarships

LAHORE – The National Institute of Technology (NIT), in collaboration with Arizona State University, marked the 250th Independence Day of the United States on Saturday with a ceremony attended by students, faculty, parents and invited guests in the Punjab capital.

US Consul General in Lahore Stetson Sanders attended the event as chief guest and highlighted what he described as the growing partnership between Pakistan and the United States, particularly in education, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking on the occasion, he said every visit to NIT reflected the institution’s focus on creativity and future-oriented learning, adding that the United States and Pakistan could strengthen ties by creating opportunities for young people in both countries.

Referring to the history of the United States, he said the founding principles of equality and liberty continued to guide its democratic framework, and that the 250th anniversary was an occasion to reflect on those values.

He also noted recent engagements between the two countries, including events marking “America 250” in Islamabad, and reiterated that Washington viewed Pakistan as a “strategic partner” based on mutual respect and shared interests.

During the ceremony, the institute announced the launch of its Future Innovators Scholarship (FIS) programme, under which 250 students will be awarded fully funded four-year scholarships over the next 10 years.

NIT Chancellor Shahzeb Awan said the initiative was being introduced in the spirit of the US 250-year milestone and reflected the institute’s commitment to expanding access to higher education and supporting talented students.

He said the collaboration between NIT and Arizona State University represented an investment in Pakistan’s youth and future workforce, particularly in innovation-led fields.

The ceremony concluded with applause from participants, with speakers expressing hope for deeper cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in education, technology and research in the coming years.