Pakistan lights up Key Monuments in American Flag colours to mark US 250th Independence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan joined global festivities of US Independence with tribute of its own as Pakistan Monument and Lahore Fort glowed in red, white and blue colours of American flag, cherishing growing ties between two strategic partners.

The symbolic display shows prominent landmarks across the world were lit up to commemorate the historic milestone of US independence.

The gesture shows nearly eight decades of Pakistan–US ties, built on shared interests, economic cooperation and collaboration on regional peace and security. The statement said both countries remain committed to strengthening their longstanding partnership and expanding cooperation in the years ahead.

Happy 4th of July! Pakistan's iconic national monuments, the Pakistan Monument and Lahore Fort, were beautifully illuminated in our great red, white, and blue to celebrate America’s 250 incredible years of freedom and our bright future. This tremendous visual tribute joined a… pic.twitter.com/6DFkXLTQ47 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) July 4, 2026

The celebrations coincided with an official Independence Day ceremony where Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb extended greetings to the American government and people on the occasion.

Minister said Pakistan and US ties are rooted in mutual trust and shared commitment to peace as bilateral cooperation continues across key sectors, including technology, investment, climate change, tourism and diplomacy.

Aurangzeb said cooperation between Islamabad and Washington advanced in recent months as she credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir with playing a constructive role in promoting peace and advancing diplomatic efforts. She also praised US for its leadership in innovation, technology and education, adding that American private companies are increasingly turning their attention to investment opportunities in Punjab.