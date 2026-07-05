Who is Mian Waheed, aka ‘Boss’, arrested in Foreign Women Kidnap، Rape Case?

LAHORE – Police arrested suspect named as “Boss”, a key figure in high-profile abduction and sexual assault case involving two foreign women in DHA Lahore. His arrest comes as investigators intensify efforts to unravel the case that has sparked widespread public attention due to the alleged involvement of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s grandson, Raza Dar.

The shady character, identified in First Information Report (FIR) only as “Boss”, became subject of intense speculation as some journalists claimed he was the individual Raza Dar repeatedly contacted throughout the alleged ordeal.

A journalist citing informed sources identified “Boss” as Mian Waheed, who is allegedly cousin or close relative of Raza Dar and is believed to have links with a prominent political family. The journalist urged authorities to officially disclose his identity and ensure complete transparency in the investigation and trial.

رضا ڈار جس " باس " سے رابطے میں تھا اس کا نام میاں وحید بتایا جا رہا ہے اسے گرفتار کر لیا گیا ہے بتایا جا رہا ہے کہ یہ ایک بہت ہی اہم سسرالی شخصیت کا رشتہ دار ہے ! اسد اللہ خان ۔۔ pic.twitter.com/WFlVnjfIL6 — Javed Akhtar (@meherjakhtar) July 4, 2026

Police said “Boss” was arrested during a second raid conducted to apprehend the remaining suspects. With his arrest, all four individuals nominated in the FIR have now been taken into custody.

The investigation has taken a serious turn after a medical examination confirmed that one of the two foreign women was sexually assaulted. According to the medical report, three of the arrested suspects allegedly raped the victim. DNA samples collected from both victims and all four suspects have been dispatched to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Investigators also uncovered alleged financial dimension to the case. Sources said the suspects illegally transferred nearly $19,000 from the victims during the incident. They further revealed that the accused and the foreign women had previously invested between $400,000 and $500,000 in cryptocurrency ventures, a business relationship now being examined as part of the investigation.

Police seized all mobile phones belonging to the suspects and sent the devices for forensic examination to recover digital evidence and establish the sequence of events.

Responding to criticism over the handling of the politically sensitive case, Deputy Inspector General (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza said the investigation has been conducted without favoritism. He maintained that none of the suspects received VIP treatment and that they have remained in ordinary police custody since their arrest.

The accused were earlier produced before the court in handcuffs, stressing that the law is being applied equally regardless of status or political connections.