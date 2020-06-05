Govt doctor allegedly rapes woman at Governor House in Lahore
LAHORE – A government doctor has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a woman at a dispensary located inside the Punjab Governor House, local media reported.
According express.pk, the alleged victim called police helpline 15 to report the incident. A heavy contingent reached the Governor House after receiving the complaint and took both doctor and women into custody for interrogatin.
The woman claimed that she had come to the medical facility for checkup when the on-duty doctor molested her.
The media outlet said that the DSP Naveed Akmal had confirmed the incident but added that investigation is underway as matter has become suspicious after some statements.
