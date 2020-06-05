Govt doctor allegedly rapes woman at Governor House in Lahore
Web Desk
06:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Govt doctor allegedly rapes woman at Governor House in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – A government doctor has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a woman at a dispensary located inside the Punjab Governor House, local media reported.

According express.pk, the alleged victim called police helpline 15 to report the incident. A heavy contingent reached the Governor House after receiving the complaint and took both doctor and women into custody for interrogatin.

The woman claimed that she had come to the medical facility for checkup when the on-duty doctor molested her.

The media outlet said that the DSP Naveed Akmal had confirmed the incident but added that investigation is underway as matter has become suspicious after some statements.

More From This Category
Governor House doctor arrested on charges of ...
11:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Jahangir Tareen responds to speculations about ...
11:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Sindh Governor Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 ...
10:14 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
PM stresses anti-coronavirus SOPs to avert tough ...
08:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
'I was raped by Rehman Mailk,' alleges US blogger ...
07:54 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Pakistan Navy to make all out efforts for ...
06:58 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George Floyd's daughter
08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr