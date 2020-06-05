Indian troops kill Kashmiri youth in Rajouri
Indian troops kill Kashmiri youth in Rajouri
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their continued act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Kalakote area of the district.

