Maulana Idrees Tarangzai gunned down in brutal daylight attack in Charsadda

PESHAWAR – Maulana Idrees Tarangzai, a famous religious scholar, was gunned down in shocking daylight attack in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda when unidentified gunmen ambushed his vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene, leaving two police constables critically injured.

The assault turned a busy road near Muslim Model School into scene of chaos while authorities launched an investigation into what appears to be another targeted killing in the troubled district.

چارسدہ کے علاقے اتمانزئی میں ممتاز عالمِ دین شیخ محمد ادریس ترنگزئی پر خوارج کا بزدلانہ حملہ۔ شیخ ادریس موقع پر ہی شہید ہوگئے، جبکہ ان کی سیکیورٹی پر مامور دو کانسٹیبل بھی شدید زخمی ہو گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/529lGEuN7s — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) May 5, 2026

Police said unidentified attackers ambushed Maulana’s vehicle in targeted strike, opening heavy fire before fleeing the scene. The sudden assault left two police constables on duty critically injured, who were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition remains serious.

The scholar, who amassed alot of following, succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, deepening the sense of shock across the region.

Clips and pictures on social media show his car riddled with bullets, its rear windshield completely shattered, evidence of intense and sustained firing. Moments after the attack, panic spread through the area as large crowds gathered at the site, while security forces cordoned off the busy road near the Muslim Model School and began collecting evidence.

The killing has once again raised serious concerns about targeted violence in the region. The attack occurred in a densely populated area, further heightening fear among residents who watched as police and bystanders documented the aftermath.

Last year, senior JUI-F leader Islam Maulana Abdul Salam was also killed in similar targeted attack. Police reported that motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire near Hanif Petrol Pump on the Mandani–Takht Bhai Road within Mandani Police Station limits, killing him instantly before escaping without being caught.