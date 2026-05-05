Pakistan top military brass reaffirms resolve to crush terror networks

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired the 275th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The forum paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, and innocent civilians who laid down their lives in defence of the country. It said their sacrifices form the foundation of Pakistan’s national security, unity, and resilience.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness, professionalism, and combat readiness of the armed forces. He praised commanders and formations for their continued vigilance and success in intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations across the country.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed the overall internal and external security situation in detail. The forum decided to maintain the current operational tempo to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt their support systems, and deny them any space to operate within Pakistan.

It noted the continued weakening of terrorist elements and their infrastructure under Operation Ghazb lil Haq. The forum also criticized the Afghan Taliban regime for allegedly providing safe havens to Khawarij and other terrorist groups, saying such policies are counterproductive and harm the Afghan people themselves. It further rejected what it described as a propaganda campaign portraying Pakistan’s defensive actions as targeting civilians in Afghanistan, calling it a coordinated disinformation effort aimed at diverting attention from internal issues.

Reiterating Pakistan’s position, the forum said that all military actions are precise and targeted only against infiltrators, terrorist hideouts, and support networks.

On regional developments, the forum observed that evolving geopolitical dynamics have serious implications for stability in the region. It stressed the importance of restraint and responsible conduct by all parties, while reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace and preventing escalation. It said lasting peace depends on mutual restraint, responsibility, and respect for sovereignty.

The forum also marked the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, congratulating the nation and the armed forces, and calling it a defining moment of national unity and resolve. It said the occasion reflects Pakistan’s collective determination to safeguard sovereignty and demonstrates strong coordination between the people, government, and armed forces as “Bunyanum Marsoos” against all challenges.

The forum strongly condemned ongoing human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, and demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reaffirming Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, political, and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS directed commanders to maintain high levels of vigilance, readiness, and adaptability in the face of evolving threats, emphasizing professional excellence and proactive strategies to counter both conventional and unconventional challenges.