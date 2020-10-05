Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply references

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the Pakistani capital has indicted former President Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane and Thatta Water Supply references.

Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan heard the references on Monday. During the hearing, the PPP leader has pleaded not guilty in the cases.

The court has also indicted 19 accused in Park Lane and 15 accused in Thatta water supply references.

Earlier, accountability court had indicted Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Omni Group Chairman Khawaja Anwar Majeed in mega money laundering reference.

Accountability court had rejected Asif Ali Zardari’s plea seeking acquittal in mega money laundering, Park Lane and Thatta water supply references.

While announcing the reserved verdict, the court had directed to indict the PPP leader in all three references. The ex-president cannot be acquitted in fake bank accounts case, judge Azam Khan remarked.

In December 2019, former president Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.