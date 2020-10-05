Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply references
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply references
Share

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the Pakistani capital has indicted former President Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane and Thatta Water Supply references.

Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan heard the references on Monday. During the hearing, the PPP leader has pleaded not guilty in the cases.

The court has also indicted 19 accused in Park Lane and 15 accused in Thatta water supply references.  

Earlier, accountability court had indicted Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Omni Group Chairman Khawaja Anwar Majeed in mega money laundering reference.

Accountability court had rejected Asif Ali Zardari’s plea seeking acquittal in mega money laundering, Park Lane and Thatta water supply references.

While announcing the reserved verdict, the court had directed to indict the PPP leader in all three references. The ex-president cannot be acquitted in fake bank accounts case, judge Azam Khan remarked.

In December 2019, former president Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

More From This Category
Azad Kashmir PM booked in sedition case; Imran ...
09:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
PDM announces revised schedule of rallies against ...
07:58 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Army officers who live in Askari housing society ...
07:20 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Pakistan tops in Asia for highest response on ...
06:43 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
IHC rejects petition seeking ban on Nawaz ...
06:06 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Kissan Ittehad demands subsidize agriculture ...
05:40 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Chaudhry and husband Somee Chohan welcome their first child
07:21 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr