FACT CHECK: Has Pakistan offered Balochistan’s Pasni Port to US amid minerals deal?

ISLAMABAD – A report shared by UK media claimed that Pakistan might be offering US access to Pasni Port in Balochistan as part of a broader minerals development plan.

It was reported that the small coastal town, has long been noted for its naturally deep waters and strategic location, and will be used for strategic port as Islamabad, and Washington are looking to advance business ties.

As these reports sparked new debate, senior officials in Islamabad rejected FT report. Officials clarified that the idea does not represent official government or military policy. “There is no plan to hand over Pasni’s security to any foreign power,” the official said, stressing that conversations with private companies were exploratory and not formal initiatives.

The official also addressed claims linking Pakistan’s military leadership to the idea. Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir “does not have advisers in any official capacity,” the official clarified, adding that attributing such proposals directly to him is misleading and inaccurate.

Reports suggested that Pakistan might be courting Washington with new investment opportunities in mineral and energy sectors. Proponents of the plan pitched Pasni as a way for the US to gain influence in the region while counterbalancing China’s presence in Gwadar.

Officials also said while private and commercial parties may have floated the idea, it has not been submitted through official channels or evaluated at a strategic level.

“Pasni’s location may make it significant in global geopolitics,” the senior security official concluded, “but at this stage, it is only an idea, not an initiative.”