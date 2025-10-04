Over dozen Fitna Al Hindustan militants sent to hell in Balochistan Operation

KHUZDAR – Over a dozen militants have been gunned down and 20 others wounded in major security operation conducted in Zahri area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

The operation targeted members of the Fitna Al Hindustan terrorist group. Several militant hideouts were destroyed during the raid.

Security sources said the militants had grown increasingly desperate after facing repeated setbacks and were allegedly planning attacks on civilians. Forces acted swiftly to prevent any threats.

Local residents welcomed the operation, chanting pro-army slogans and pledging full cooperation in efforts against terrorist elements. Citizens also praised the sacrifices and dedication of the security forces in maintaining peace.

Officials said that operations against the group would continue to ensure public safety and eliminate threats to national security.